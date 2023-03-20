StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

BWXT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

NYSE BWXT opened at $61.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.10 and its 200-day moving average is $57.60. BWX Technologies has a one year low of $45.78 and a one year high of $64.62.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 199.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after purchasing an additional 473,399 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 173.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 151.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,725,000 after purchasing an additional 443,758 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $20,392,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 113.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,091,000 after purchasing an additional 328,322 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

