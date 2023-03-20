StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Carpenter Technology Stock Down 8.9 %

CRS opened at $38.39 on Thursday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $52.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -319.89 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.07 and a 200-day moving average of $40.70.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. Carpenter Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carpenter Technology

In other Carpenter Technology news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

