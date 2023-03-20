StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Corning (NYSE:GLW)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Corning from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Corning from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.78.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Trading Down 1.5 %

Corning stock opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Corning has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Corning Increases Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Corning will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $167,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at $206,784. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Corning by 72.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,133,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 476,621 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter valued at $241,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Corning by 0.9% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 124,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in Corning by 12.6% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 26,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.