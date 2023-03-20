StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DHT (NYSE:DHT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

DHT Stock Performance

DHT stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.66. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of -0.15.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 400.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in DHT by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 118,153 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of DHT by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,030 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 46,915 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in DHT by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,048 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DHT by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,626 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

