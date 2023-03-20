StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EMKR. Northland Securities upgraded shares of EMCORE from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of EMCORE from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

EMKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. 8,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,919. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. EMCORE has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $25.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 25.46% and a negative net margin of 35.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in EMCORE during the second quarter worth $38,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth $43,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in EMCORE during the first quarter worth $53,000. 54.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

