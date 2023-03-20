StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley began coverage on Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Energy Recovery presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.00.
Energy Recovery Stock Performance
Shares of ERII stock opened at $21.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 50.10 and a beta of 1.16. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.92 and a fifty-two week high of $26.34.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,377,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,162,000 after purchasing an additional 128,334 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 3.6% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,292,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 8.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,734,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,457,000 after purchasing an additional 221,634 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,251,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,652,000 after purchasing an additional 116,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Energy Recovery by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,138,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,756,000 after purchasing an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Recovery
Energy Recovery, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of industrial fluid flow solutions. It operates through the Water and Emerging Technologies segment. The Water segment deals with the development, sales, and support of the PX, Turbochargers and pumps used in seawater desalination and industrial wastewater activities.
