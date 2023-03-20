StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:EPM opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.
