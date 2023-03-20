StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPM opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.95. Evolution Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $8.55.

Get Evolution Petroleum alerts:

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It holds assets through Delhi, Hamilton Dome, and Barnette Shale. The company was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.