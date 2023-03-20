StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gran Tierra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GTE opened at $0.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. Gran Tierra Energy has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $2.15.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia and Ecuador. It holds interests in the assets located in the Middle Magdalena Valley and Putumayo Basins. The company was founded on June 6, 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

