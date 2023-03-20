StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.93.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.0 %

Hercules Capital stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.79. Hercules Capital has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $19.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $100.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hercules Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the third quarter worth $9,597,000. Conversant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hercules Capital by 262.5% during the 4th quarter. Conversant Capital LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 329,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 280,658 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,441,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 235,707 shares in the last quarter. 23.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules is the largest non-bank lender to venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development in a broadly diversified variety of technology, life sciences, and sustainable and renewable technology industries. With over a decade of experience in venture debt, Hercules is uniquely positioned to quickly create innovative financing solutions that perfectly fit within a company’s existing capital structure and map to its business objectives.

