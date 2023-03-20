StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HCCI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI traded up $0.24 on Thursday, reaching $34.92. 18,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,513. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.61. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.85.

In related news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $147,527.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,087.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 39.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 879,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares in the last quarter. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

