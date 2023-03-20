StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $514.75.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $471.36 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1-year low of $317.06 and a 1-year high of $560.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $481.48 and its 200 day moving average is $415.68. The company has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Insider Activity

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total value of $505,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IDEXX Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.