StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of International Business Machines from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Edward Jones cut International Business Machines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $148.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.73.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $125.09 on Thursday. International Business Machines has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $113.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.28, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.16.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.61 by ($0.01). International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 375.00%.

Institutional Trading of International Business Machines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Stories

