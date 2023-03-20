StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kemper (NYSE:KMPR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Kemper from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Kemper in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.75.
Kemper Price Performance
KMPR traded up $2.61 on Thursday, reaching $55.77. 29,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,991. Kemper has a twelve month low of $40.65 and a twelve month high of $68.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21.
Kemper Dividend Announcement
Insider Buying and Selling at Kemper
In other Kemper news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kemper news, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,765.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kemper
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Kemper by 9.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,037,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,020,000 after acquiring an additional 719,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,282,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $259,207,000 after buying an additional 104,065 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 3.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,276,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $217,701,000 after buying an additional 182,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,949,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,684,000 after buying an additional 65,674 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,963,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,066,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.
Kemper Company Profile
Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.
