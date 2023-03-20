StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 112,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,874. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $81.10 and a fifty-two week high of $119.68.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 17,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

