StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

LGND traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $121.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.63 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 15.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.

