StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %
LGND traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.11. The company had a trading volume of 33,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,027. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -37.16, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $121.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.30.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and acquisition of technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines. Its products include evomela, IV voriconazole, duavee, viviant/conbriza, nexterone, and noxafil-IV. The company was founded by Ronald M.
