StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a sell rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.43.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.23. 274,098 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,888. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $70.60 and a twelve month high of $105.19. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.70.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.13). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 412.8% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

