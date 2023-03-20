StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of MLCO opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.02 and a 200-day moving average of $9.64. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $14.24. The company has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Institutional Trading of Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment ( NASDAQ:MLCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $337.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.81 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 68.93% and a negative return on equity of 559.31%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $345,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 198.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 961,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,377,000 after buying an additional 639,338 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,705,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,454,000 after buying an additional 311,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 249.6% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 256,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 183,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

