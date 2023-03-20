StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. William Blair began coverage on Napco Security Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.40.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NSSC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.68. 184,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,239. Napco Security Technologies has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $36.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88.

Insider Transactions at Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $2,756,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,538,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $393,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,613.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,000 over the last quarter. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 454,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,349 shares during the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

