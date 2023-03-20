StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Navios Maritime from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Navios Maritime alerts:

Navios Maritime Price Performance

NYSE:NM opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.74. Navios Maritime has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $4.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,437 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Holdings, Inc is a seaborne shipping and logistics company, which engages on the transport and transshipment of dry bulk commodities including iron ore, coal, and grain. It operates through the Dry Bulk Vessel Operations and Logistics Business segments. The Dry Bulk Vessel Operations segment transports and handles bulk cargoes through the ownership, operation, and trading of vessels, freight, and forward freight agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Navios Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navios Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.