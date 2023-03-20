StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.63.
Novartis Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE:NVS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
