StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Novartis (NYSE:NVS)

NVS has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novartis from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 82 to CHF 84 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Novartis from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.63.

NYSE:NVS traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,135,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,095,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $94.26.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $3.4694 per share. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 146.7% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 2,018.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 8.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

