StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Omega Flex (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Omega Flex Stock Up 1.5 %

OFLX stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.53. Omega Flex has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $140.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Flex

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Omega Flex by 58.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 236.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 535.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Omega Flex by 297.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 38.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of flexible metal hose and accessories. It offers products to numerous industries, such as steel production, fuel-handling, semiconductor, medical, pharmaceutical, petrochemical, residential and commercial construction, and power generation. Its products include TracPipe CounterStrike, DoubleTrac, Def-Trac, industrial, and Meditrac.

Featured Stories

