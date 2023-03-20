StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.
Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 63,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,683. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.
About Pampa Energía
Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.
