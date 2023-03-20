StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pampa Energía from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAM traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 63,013 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,683. Pampa Energía has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of Pampa Energía

About Pampa Energía

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the second quarter worth $9,083,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Pampa Energía by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,779,000 after buying an additional 254,193 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter worth about $7,606,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 420,600.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 210,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 210,300 shares during the period. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pampa Energía in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.