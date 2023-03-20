StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

Park Aerospace stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $12.69. 181,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,525. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $259.76 million, a PE ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.57. Park Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.92.

Park Aerospace Announces Dividend

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Park Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 102.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Aerospace

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 620.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 695,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 599,080 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Park Aerospace by 136.5% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 644,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 371,881 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 229,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139,770 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Park Aerospace by 12.2% during the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,247,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 135,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 86,020 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

