StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PLDT (NYSE:PHI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of PLDT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.85. The company had a trading volume of 23,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $26.03. PLDT has a 52-week low of $20.20 and a 52-week high of $39.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PLDT

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PHI. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PLDT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in PLDT by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 1,869.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLDT by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 718,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,232,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the period. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLDT

PLDT, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The Wireless segment focuses on driving data services while managing business of voice and SMS. The Fixed Line segment offers fixed line telecommunications services throughout the Philippines, servicing retail, corporate, and SME clients.

