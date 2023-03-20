StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.00.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PRU traded up $3.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $81.22. 1,142,928 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,252,156. Prudential Financial has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $122.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.90.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,685. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total value of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Financial by 695.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Further Reading

