StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:RAD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.60.
Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.
