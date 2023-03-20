StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Rite Aid Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RAD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 173,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,594,909. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.63. Rite Aid has a 1 year low of $2.42 and a 1 year high of $11.60.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.18. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 260.98% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Research analysts predict that Rite Aid will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 8.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 37.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,077,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,428,000 after buying an additional 292,522 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 9,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,918,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,034,000 after buying an additional 257,634 shares during the last quarter. 51.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

