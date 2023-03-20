StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

SNN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,500 ($18.28) to GBX 1,480 ($18.04) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 970 ($11.82) to GBX 1,000 ($12.19) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smith & Nephew presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.53. 610,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,780. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $21.77 and a 52-week high of $34.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.462 dividend. This is a positive change from Smith & Nephew’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the 3rd quarter worth about $348,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew during the third quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,059,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after buying an additional 136,587 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew plc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

