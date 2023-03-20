StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered SPS Commerce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on SPS Commerce from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.17.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $145.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.48 and a beta of 0.77. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $96.41 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.39.

In related news, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total transaction of $145,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,684 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,723.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 1,140 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $173,542.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,893 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,901.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 1,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.37, for a total value of $145,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,723.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 137,896 shares of company stock worth $19,541,495 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in SPS Commerce by 654.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,894,000 after buying an additional 586,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 156.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $102,773,000 after purchasing an additional 488,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $42,215,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 131.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 280,216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 159,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 14,809.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 126,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,588,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

