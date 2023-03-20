StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SSNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.25.

SS&C Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.91. The company has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in SS&C Technologies by 56.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 597,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 26.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 54,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

