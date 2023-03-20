StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Team (NYSE:TISI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Price Performance

TISI opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $28.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.39. Team has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $30.70.

Get Team alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Team in the first quarter worth about $48,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Team by 349.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Team during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Team by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Team Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Team and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.