StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TXRH. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.83.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse Trading Down 2.5 %

TXRH opened at $105.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.30 and its 200-day moving average is $97.05. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $108.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Texas Roadhouse Increases Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 13,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Regina A. Tobin sold 2,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $230,005.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,672.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $176,376.19. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,543.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,666 shares of company stock worth $775,271. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Roadhouse

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,075,000 after purchasing an additional 778,961 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.