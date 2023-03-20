StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %

Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Constance A. Howes bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.01 per share, with a total value of $55,012.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,113.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

