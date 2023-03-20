StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Washington Trust Bancorp Trading Down 5.3 %
Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock opened at $34.84 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $55.93. The firm has a market cap of $591.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.50%.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Washington Trust Bancorp
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 961,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,687,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 953,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 815,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,472,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 692,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,662,000 after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 515,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,326,000 after purchasing an additional 67,339 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.
Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.
