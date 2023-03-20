StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Wave Life Sciences Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.
Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.
