StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $2.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Shares of WVE stock opened at $4.00 on Thursday. Wave Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $347.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of -0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $39,305.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,194.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Wave Life Sciences news, CEO Paul Bolno sold 29,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $118,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,997. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kyle Moran sold 9,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $39,305.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,194.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 49,378 shares of company stock worth $199,385 over the last quarter. 32.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Wave Life Sciences by 256.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

