StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WHF. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.67.

WhiteHorse Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WHF opened at $12.55 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.66 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92.

WhiteHorse Finance Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.55%. This is a positive change from WhiteHorse Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.80%.

In other WhiteHorse Finance news, Director John Bolduc purchased 7,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.74 per share, for a total transaction of $89,562.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 194,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,472,935.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHF. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

Featured Articles

