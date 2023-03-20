StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

World Acceptance Stock Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:WRLD opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $495.21 million, a PE ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.21 and a 200 day moving average of $86.94. World Acceptance has a 1-year low of $58.44 and a 1-year high of $209.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 20.53 and a quick ratio of 20.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at World Acceptance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

In other news, Director Ken R. Bramlett, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,343. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of World Acceptance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary, ParaData Financial Systems.

