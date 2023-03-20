Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Increased by Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,551 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Stryker Stock Up 0.8 %

In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total value of $1,135,387.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 357,410 shares of company stock worth $97,831,003 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $276.66. 124,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,607. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $188.84 and a 52 week high of $284.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $263.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $104.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.93.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. Stryker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 48.62%.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

