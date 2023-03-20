Substratum Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 20th. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded 39.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $139,222.19 and $43.53 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025484 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030772 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00019491 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003553 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000146 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.05 or 0.00197914 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,796.31 or 0.99938321 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Substratum

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00036348 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $13.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.