Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $7,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 3.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Life Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 44.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SLF opened at $44.09 on Monday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.77. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.75%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$68.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sun Life Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance and asset management solutions to individual and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Asset Management, Asia, and Corporate. The Canada segment offers individual insurance and group benefits and retirement services.

