SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Price Up 7.7% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) rose 7.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $13.33 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 1,290,953 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 4,337,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.37.

Specifically, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,675.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SunPower in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on SunPower from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.85.

The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 425.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,704,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810,149 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SunPower by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,513,000 after purchasing an additional 51,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in SunPower by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 837,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after purchasing an additional 58,212 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in SunPower by 203.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after purchasing an additional 511,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter valued at $15,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

