Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SUPN. TheStreet upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.01. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $24.95 and a 12 month high of $42.09.

Insider Activity

Supernus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SUPN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.30). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $172,032.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,484.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 4,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.92, for a total value of $192,653.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,088 shares of company stock worth $2,433,296. 7.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,499 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 43,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.