Susquehanna Trims BILL (NYSE:BILL) Target Price to $120.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Susquehanna from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BILL from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BILL from $158.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on BILL from $190.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BILL from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.29.

Shares of BILL opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. BILL has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $244.89.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post -2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,303. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 178.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

