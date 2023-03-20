Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after buying an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after buying an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,642,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,165,000 after purchasing an additional 803,346 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus downgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.67.

Sysco Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of SYY stock opened at $72.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.76%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Further Reading

