T-Mobile US’s (TMUS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $197.00 price target on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TMUS. Moffett Nathanson restated a market perform rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen decreased their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $180.17.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $173.70 billion, a PE ratio of 69.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.77. T-Mobile US has a fifty-two week low of $120.90 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $145.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.60.

Insider Activity

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Teresa Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total value of $1,623,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,311.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Callie R. Field sold 5,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total value of $783,419.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,873.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 94,380 shares of company stock valued at $13,475,440 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T-Mobile US

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 3,974.1% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,001,063 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $672,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878,309 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,197,000 after buying an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in T-Mobile US by 15.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,846,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,670,175,000 after buying an additional 2,690,231 shares in the last quarter. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.