TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) Given a €7.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.53) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.83) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays set a €9.00 ($9.68) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €11.90 ($12.80) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €5.50 ($5.91) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

TAG Immobilien Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of TEG opened at €6.21 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.08. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.37 ($5.77) and a 1 year high of €22.94 ($24.67). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €7.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.75.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

