Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $11.89

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.89, but opened at $12.49. Talos Energy shares last traded at $13.03, with a volume of 776,860 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TALO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Talos Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Talos Energy Trading Up 10.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 23.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 23.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,895,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 33.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,365 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,802 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 244.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,240,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,660,000 after purchasing an additional 881,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,435,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,110,000 after purchasing an additional 737,519 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

