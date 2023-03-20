Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Taro Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TARO stock opened at $26.14 on Thursday. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $25.85 and a one year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $982.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TARO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.68). Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 2.68% and a net margin of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $139.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 270.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, manufacturing and marketing of prescribed and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the U.S., Canada and Israel. Its products include semi-solids formulations, such as creams and ointments and other dosage forms such as liquids, capsules and tablets, in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taro Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.