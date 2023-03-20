Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Has $1.41 Million Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Farmland Partners worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Farmland Partners by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmland Partners from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 189,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,885,170.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 10,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 169,846 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,795.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Murray R. Wise purchased 20,000 shares of Farmland Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.93 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 189,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,170.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 31,000 shares of company stock valued at $313,060 over the last quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FPI traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,956. The firm has a market cap of $522.75 million, a PE ratio of 60.38 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $16.43.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently 150.01%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

