Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Purchases 90 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,998 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Target by 333.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 86,615 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,853,000 after acquiring an additional 66,615 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,119 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in Target by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Target in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Target in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of TGT stock traded up $2.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.94. The company had a trading volume of 703,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,299,780. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.27 and its 200 day moving average is $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.