Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Sells 934 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCC. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Ares Capital by 49.9% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Ares Capital Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Ares Capital stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,183,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,210. Ares Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $16.53 and a 12 month high of $22.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.18 and a 200 day moving average of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARCC. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.71.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Commercial Finance provides asset-based cash flow solutions to small and middle-market companies. ACF works with borrowers to deliver creative, flexible, and comprehensive financing solutions. Ares Commercial Finance has the ability to structure and agent deals to support the growth and changing capital needs of clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.