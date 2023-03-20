TD Securities Lowers Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Price Target to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BIREF. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Birchcliff Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.75 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.75 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Birchcliff Energy from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Birchcliff Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BIREF opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. Birchcliff Energy has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $9.96.

Birchcliff Energy Increases Dividend

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $235.98 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1492 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.46%. This is an increase from Birchcliff Energy’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.69%.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the business of exploring, developing, and producing natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids. The firm also focuses on the operation of Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A.

